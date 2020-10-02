MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (WATT, VSLR, PLPC, RBC, POWL)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:14am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Energous Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $8,000. Vivint Solar Inc is next with a an RPE of $122,000. Preformed Line ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $142,000.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a an RPE of $145,000, and Powell Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $202,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Energous Corp and will alert subscribers who have WATT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): WATT VSLR PLPC RBC POWL

