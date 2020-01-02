Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (GNRC, ETN, AME, AYI, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Generac Holdings ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.7%. Following is Eaton Corp Plc with a future earnings growth of 9.4%. Ametek Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.4%.

Acuity Brands follows with a future earnings growth of 9.5%, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.3%.

