Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (AMSC, VSLR, GNRC, EMR, ROK)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:13am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Amer Supercondtr ranks highest with a ROE of 4,425.5%. Vivint Solar Inc is next with a ROE of 4,178.3%. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,638.2%.

Emerson Elec Co follows with a ROE of 2,171.2%, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,987.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rockwell Automat on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $166.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Rockwell Automat have risen 23.5%. We continue to monitor Rockwell Automat for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

