Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (GNRC, AMOT, AME, ROK, ETN)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Generac Holdings ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Allied Motion Te is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Ametek Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Rockwell Automat follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Eaton Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

