Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (THR, AMOT, GNRC, AME, ROK)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Thermon Group Ho ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.89. Following is Allied Motion Te with a a P/E ratio of 45.21. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.64.

Ametek Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 36.05, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 28.08.

