Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (BGC, THR, GNRC, RBC, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Gen Cable Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.8. Following is Thermon Group Ho with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3.

