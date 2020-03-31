Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (OGE, WR, GXP, ES, PNW)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Oge Energy Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 8.4%. Following is Westar Energy In with a sales growth of 34.8%. Great Plains Ene ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 120.3%.

Eversource Energ follows with a sales growth of 147.7%, and Pinnacle West rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 190.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westar Energy In on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Westar Energy In have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Westar Energy In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.