Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (PCG, GXP, DUK, PNW, WR)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pg&E Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.29. Following is Great Plains Ene with a a price to book ratio of 1.40. Duke Energy Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.52.

Pinnacle West follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.95, and Westar Energy In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.96.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pg&E Corp on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Pg&E Corp have risen 64.5%. We continue to monitor Pg&E Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.