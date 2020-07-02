Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (PCG, GXP, DUK, WR, ALE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pg&E Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.44. Following is Great Plains Ene with a a price to book ratio of 1.40. Duke Energy Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.63.

Westar Energy In follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.96, and Allete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.03.

