Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GNE, PNM, MGEE, PCG, POR)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Genie Energy-B ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25. Pnm Resources is next with a FCF per share of $0.30. Mge Energy Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.40.

Pg&E Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.59, and Portland General rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.97.

