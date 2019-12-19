Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GNE, PNM, MGEE, PCG, POR)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Genie Energy-B ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25. Pnm Resources is next with a FCF per share of $0.30. Mge Energy Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.40.

Pg&E Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.59, and Portland General rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.97.

