Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Beta (SO, WR, POR, HE, NEE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Southern Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Westar Energy In is next with a a beta of 0.5. Portland General ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Hawaiian Elec follows with a a beta of 0.5, and Nextera Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

