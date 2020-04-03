Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (ETR, SPKE, EIX, NEE, DUK)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Entergy Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $62.28. Following is Spark Energy-A with a sales per share of $61.66. Edison Intl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $38.10.

Nextera Energy follows with a sales per share of $36.32, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $34.23.

