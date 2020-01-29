Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (SPKE, GNE, NEE, WR, XEL)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.1 million. Genie Energy-B is next with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Nextera Energy ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.
Westar Energy In follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Xcel Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.0 million.
