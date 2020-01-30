Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (ETR, POR, PNW, PNM, IDA)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Entergy Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.24. Portland General is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.10. Pinnacle West ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07.

Pnm Resources follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.06, and Idacorp Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.06.

