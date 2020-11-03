Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (GXP, PNM, NEE, MGEE, EE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Great Plains Ene ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.53. Pnm Resources is next with a a P/E ratio of 43.16. Nextera Energy ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 37.64.

Mge Energy Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 30.18, and El Paso Electric rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 28.81.

