Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (PNW, OGE, GXP, PNM, IDA)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Pinnacle West ranks highest with a EPS growth of 194,509.5%. Oge Energy Corp is next with a EPS growth of 22,078.3%. Great Plains Ene ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,945.5%.

Pnm Resources follows with a EPS growth of 9,920.0%, and Idacorp Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,436.5%.

