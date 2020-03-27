Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Beta (GNE, SPKE, PCG, MGEE, OTTR)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Genie Energy-B ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Spark Energy-A is next with a a beta of 0.8. Pg&E Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.7.

Mge Energy Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Otter Tail Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pg&E Corp on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.45. Since that call, shares of Pg&E Corp have fallen 36.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.