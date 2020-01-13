Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PNM , OGE , ES , POR , PNW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) ranks first with a gain of 1.61%; Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.21%; and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks third with a gain of 1.21%.

Portland General (NYSE:POR ) follows with a gain of 0.75% and Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.75%.

