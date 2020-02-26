Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NEE , PPL , SO , ES , EIX )
We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks first with a loss of 2.27%; Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL ) ranks second with a loss of 2.45%; and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks third with a loss of 2.79%.
Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) follows with a loss of 2.83% and Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.90%.
