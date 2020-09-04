Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ETR , PNW , FE , DUK , EIX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) ranks first with a gain of 7.34%; Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) ranks second with a gain of 7.11%; and Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE ) ranks third with a gain of 6.82%.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) follows with a gain of 6.73% and Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.55%.

