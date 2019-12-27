Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EIX , NEE , ES , OGE , DUK )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX ) ranks first with a gain of 0.71%; Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.60%; and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) follows with a gain of 0.25% and Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.20%.

