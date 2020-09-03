MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (BFAM, DV, APEI, UTI, LRN)

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 2:30am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Bright Horizons ranks lowest with a an RPE of $56,000. Devry Education is next with a an RPE of $144,000. American Public ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $155,000.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a an RPE of $187,000, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $188,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bright Horizons and will alert subscribers who have BFAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee bright horizons :dv devry education american public :uti universal technical institute inc k12 inc

Ticker(s): BFAM APEI LRN

Contact James Quinn