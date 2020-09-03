Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (BFAM, DV, APEI, UTI, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Bright Horizons ranks lowest with a an RPE of $56,000. Devry Education is next with a an RPE of $144,000. American Public ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $155,000.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a an RPE of $187,000, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $188,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bright Horizons and will alert subscribers who have BFAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.