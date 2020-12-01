Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (GHC, APEI, LOPE, LRN, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Graham Holding-B ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -24.7%. American Public is next with a EBITDA growth of 11.6%. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%.

K12 Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.1%, and Cambium Learning rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of K12 Inc on April 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.96. Since that call, shares of K12 Inc have fallen 38.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.