Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (ABCD, BFAM, HMHC, UTI, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cambium Learning ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Bright Horizons with a a current ratio of 0.4. Houghton Mifflin ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

