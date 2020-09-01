Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (LOPE, BFAM, GHC, ABCD, STRA)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Grand Canyon Edu ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,154.1%. Bright Horizons is next with a sales growth of 1,089.7%. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 443.0%.
Cambium Learning follows with a sales growth of 382.4%, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 312.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Strayer Educatio on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $137.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Strayer Educatio have risen 16.5%. We continue to monitor Strayer Educatio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth grand canyon edu bright horizons graham holding-b cambium learning strayer educatio