Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (LOPE, BFAM, GHC, ABCD, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Grand Canyon Edu ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,154.1%. Bright Horizons is next with a sales growth of 1,089.7%. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 443.0%.

Cambium Learning follows with a sales growth of 382.4%, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 312.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Graham Holding-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Graham Holding-B in search of a potential trend change.