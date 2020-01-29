Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (GHC, HMHC, STRA, CHGG, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a an RPE of $399,000. Following is Houghton Mifflin with a an RPE of $370,000. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a an RPE of $310,000.

Chegg Inc follows with a an RPE of $302,000, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $250,000.

