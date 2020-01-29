Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (GHC, HMHC, STRA, CHGG, LOPE)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a an RPE of $399,000. Following is Houghton Mifflin with a an RPE of $370,000. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a an RPE of $310,000.
Chegg Inc follows with a an RPE of $302,000, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $250,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee graham holding-b houghton mifflin strayer educatio chegg inc grand canyon edu