Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (LRN, GHC, CHGG, STRA, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

K12 Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 90.1%. Graham Holding-B is next with a projected earnings growth of 51.0%. Chegg Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.9%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.1%, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 19.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.