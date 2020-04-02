Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CHGG, ABCD, BFAM, STRA, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.5%. Cambium Learning is next with a future earnings growth of 20.5%. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a future earnings growth of 10.9%, and American Public rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.9%.

