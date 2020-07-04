MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GHC, LOPE, STRA, BFAM, APEI)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:19am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a FCF per share of $37.65. Following is Grand Canyon Edu with a FCF per share of $3.84. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.57.

Bright Horizons follows with a FCF per share of $2.52, and American Public rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share graham holding-b grand canyon edu strayer educatio bright horizons american public

Ticker(s): GHC LOPE STRA BFAM APEI

