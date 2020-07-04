Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GHC, LOPE, STRA, BFAM, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a FCF per share of $37.65. Following is Grand Canyon Edu with a FCF per share of $3.84. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.57.

Bright Horizons follows with a FCF per share of $2.52, and American Public rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.