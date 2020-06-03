Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GHC, LOPE, STRA, BFAM, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a FCF per share of $37.65. Following is Grand Canyon Edu with a FCF per share of $3.84. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.57.

Bright Horizons follows with a FCF per share of $2.52, and American Public rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.28.

