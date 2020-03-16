Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CHGG, LRN, STRA, BFAM, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 67.10. K12 Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.00. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 36.34.

Bright Horizons follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.80, and Cambium Learning rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.81.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cambium Learning and will alert subscribers who have ABCD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.