Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (KAR, MATW, HCSG, MINI, VVI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.79. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.13. Healthcare Servs ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.38.

Mobile Mini follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.69, and Viad Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mobile Mini on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Mobile Mini have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Mobile Mini for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.