Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (MGRC, VVI, MINI, KAR, CTAS)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Viad Corp is next with a a current ratio of 0.6. Mobile Mini ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Cintas Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

