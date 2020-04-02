Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CTAS, CPRT, HCSG, MINI, KAR)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cintas Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 21.3%. Copart Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 20.3%. Healthcare Servs ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 19.3%.

Mobile Mini follows with a future earnings growth of 15.9%, and Kar Auction Serv rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 10.1%.

