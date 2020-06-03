Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (UNF, CTAS, VSEC, MATW, KAR)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.44. Cintas Corp is next with a FCF per share of $4.67. Vse Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.31.
Matthews Intl-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.24, and Kar Auction Serv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.20.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vse Corp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.83. Since that call, shares of Vse Corp have fallen 23.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share unifirst corp/ma cintas corp vse corp matthews intl-a kar auction serv