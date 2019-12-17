Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, MGRC, VVI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.66. Cintas Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 37.74. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.07.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.97, and Viad Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.42.

