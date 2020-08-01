Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (KAR, MATW, HCSG, MINI, VVI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kar Auction Serv ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.5%. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Healthcare Servs ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%.

Mobile Mini follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%, and Viad Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%.

