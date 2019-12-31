Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (VVI, MGRC, UNF, CTAS, CPRT)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Viad Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 7,528.1%. Following is Mcgrath Rentcorp with a EPS growth of 3,978.5%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,712.8%.
Cintas Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,116.8%, and Copart Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,583.9%.
