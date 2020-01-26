Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (VSEC, KAR, MATW, UNF, HCSG)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Vse Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 10.7%. Kar Auction Serv is next with a an earnings yield of 10.6%. Matthews Intl-A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%.

Unifirst Corp/Ma follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.3%.

