Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (CTAS, MINI, MATW, KAR, CPRT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cintas Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.78. Mobile Mini is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.99. Matthews Intl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.59.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.37, and Copart Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.93.

