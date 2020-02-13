MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (CTAS, MINI, MATW, KAR, CPRT)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:21am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cintas Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.78. Mobile Mini is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.99. Matthews Intl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.59.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.37, and Copart Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.93.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Copart Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Copart Inc have risen 23.5%. We continue to monitor Copart Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

