Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Beta (VSEC, HCSG, CPRT, MATW, UNF)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Vse Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Healthcare Servs is next with a a beta of 1.2. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.
Matthews Intl-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.
