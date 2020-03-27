MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Beta (VSEC, HCSG, CPRT, MATW, UNF)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Vse Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Healthcare Servs is next with a a beta of 1.2. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Matthews Intl-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vse Corp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.83. Since that call, shares of Vse Corp have fallen 50.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ticker(s): VSEC HCSG CPRT MATW UNF

