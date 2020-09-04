MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (STAR, STOR, AHH, ALEX, GOOD)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:41am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,921.4%. Store Capital is next with a sales growth of 2,032.8%. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,717.8%.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales growth of 980.6%, and Gladstone Commer rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 975.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gladstone Commer and will alert subscribers who have GOOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth istar inc store capital armada hoffler p alexander & bald gladstone commer

Ticker(s): STAR STOR AHH ALEX GOOD

Contact Amy Schwartz