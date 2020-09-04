Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (STAR, STOR, AHH, ALEX, GOOD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,921.4%. Store Capital is next with a sales growth of 2,032.8%. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,717.8%.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales growth of 980.6%, and Gladstone Commer rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 975.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gladstone Commer and will alert subscribers who have GOOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.