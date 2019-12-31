Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (WRE, AHH, PSB, AAT, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Washington Reit ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,285.7%. Armada Hoffler P is next with a EPS growth of 2,321.4%. Ps Business Park ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,044.8%.

American Assets follows with a EPS growth of 256.4%, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 169.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Armada Hoffler P on February 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Armada Hoffler P have risen 16.2%. We continue to monitor Armada Hoffler P for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.