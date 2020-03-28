Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (STAR, GOOD, AHH, CLNY, LXP)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Istar Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,580.8. Following is Gladstone Commer with a a debt to equity ratio of 258.2. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 228.2.
Colony Capital-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.3, and Lexington Realty rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 168.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Armada Hoffler P on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.74. Since that call, shares of Armada Hoffler P have fallen 43.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio istar inc gladstone commer armada hoffler p :clny colony capital-a lexington realty