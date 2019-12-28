Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (STAR, GOOD, AHH, CLNY, LXP)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,580.8. Gladstone Commer is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 258.2. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 228.2.

Colony Capital-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.3, and Lexington Realty rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 168.6.

