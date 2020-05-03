Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (CLNY, STAR, ALEX, LXP, AHH)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Colony Capital-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.2. Istar Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.8. Alexander & Bald ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.2.

Lexington Realty follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.8, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.7.

