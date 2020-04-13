Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WPC , STAR , STOR , AAT , SRC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) ranks first with a gain of 12.27%; Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks second with a gain of 11.95%; and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) ranks third with a gain of 11.02%.

American Assets (NYSE:AAT ) follows with a gain of 10.62% and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.02%.

