Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (VER , AAT , LXP , SRC , STAR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) ranks first with a gain of 1.83%; American Assets (NYSE:AAT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.46%; and Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks third with a gain of 1.32%.

Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) follows with a gain of 1.00% and Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.63%.

