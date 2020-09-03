Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (STAR , AHH , LXP , WPC , ALEX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.56%; Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH ) ranks second with a gain of 0.34%; and Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks third with a loss of 0.45%.

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) follows with a loss of 1.07% and Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.01%.

